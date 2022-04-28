Rick Scott: ‘The American People Aren’t Buying’ Joe Biden’s ‘Lies’

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Thursday said the American people are not buying President Biden’s “lies,” as the commander-in-chief blames everything but himself for the current state of affairs in the country.

Scott released a statement in reaction to Biden, who in light of the report of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) going negative, attacked Republicans, including Sen. Scott and his plan to “rescue America,” which Breitbart News has extensively detailed.

“We need to keep making progress — cutting costs for working families, making more in America, and creating good-paying jobs you can raise a middle-class family on,” Biden said, asserting that “congressional Republicans, led by Senator Scott, believe the way to fight these global challenges is by raising taxes on middle class families, including half of small business owners.”

Scott dismissed Biden’s remark as “desperate,” as the president is lying about Scott’s plan to “rescue America and calling on Congress to pass legislation to bolster U.S. supply chains, lower the federal deficit and stop inflation.”

“That’s rich coming from the man who is single-handedly responsible for historically high inflation, wants to raise the federal debt to $45 TRILLION, has no plan to balance the budget and whose failed leadership is pushing our nation into an economic recession where the labor participation rate is shockingly low,” Scott said, concluding that Biden is “clearly obsessed with my plan to rescue America and very confused about his own agenda that is devastating American families.”

Scott said his record speaks for itself, identifying himself as a “proven tax cutter.”

“I’ve cut more taxes than anyone in Washington and even the liberal Washington Post has corrected Biden’s lies about me. Sadly, it’s no surprise, after spending a year hiding in his basement before spending another year hiding in the White House and his Delaware vacation home, that Biden has lost his grip on reality,” Scott said, adding that Americans “aren’t buying his lies.”

“As long as Biden and the Democrats keep trying to destroy this great country, I’ll be fighting to rescue it. We’ll stop at nothing to hold Biden and the radical Left responsible for the disasters they’ve created,” Scott said.

The numbers don’t lie. More bad news for hardworking families. Inflation: +8.5% 📈

GDP: -1.4% 📉@JoeBiden & his admin can keep lying about the economy, but Floridians know the true damage Biden’s reckless tax & spend agenda is causing. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 28, 2022

Both Biden and his Democrat colleagues have failed to take responsibility for rampant inflation and high prices at the pump, and they doubled down on Thursday, despite the devastating report on the GDP going negative. Instead of examining bad policies that led to price increases — such as Biden slashing American energy independence on day one — Democrat leaders adamantly asserted that Americans blame Russia and the oil and gas companies, not Democrats.

