Rick Scott: ‘The American People Aren’t Buying’ Joe Biden’s ‘Lies’

In this Feb. 29, 2019, file photo, Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott invited Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The guests of Florida's two …
Carolyn Kaster, File/AP
Hannah Bleau

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Thursday said the American people are not buying President Biden’s “lies,” as the commander-in-chief blames everything but himself for the current state of affairs in the country.

Scott released a statement in reaction to Biden, who in light of the report of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) going negative, attacked Republicans, including Sen. Scott and his plan to “rescue America,” which Breitbart News has extensively detailed.

“We need to keep making progress — cutting costs for working families, making more in America, and creating good-paying jobs you can raise a middle-class family on,” Biden said, asserting that “congressional Republicans, led by Senator Scott, believe the way to fight these global challenges is by raising taxes on middle class families, including half of small business owners.”

Scott dismissed Biden’s remark as “desperate,” as the president is lying about Scott’s plan to “rescue America and calling on Congress to pass legislation to bolster U.S. supply chains, lower the federal deficit and stop inflation.”

“That’s rich coming from the man who is single-handedly responsible for historically high inflation, wants to raise the federal debt to $45 TRILLION, has no plan to balance the budget and whose failed leadership is pushing our nation into an economic recession where the labor participation rate is shockingly low,” Scott said, concluding that Biden is “clearly obsessed with my plan to rescue America and very confused about his own agenda that is devastating American families.”

KEARNY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 25: U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. On Thursday during a CNN Town Hall, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures was close to being done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced on Sunday that she expects Democrats to have an "agreement" on a framework for the social safety net plan and a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the next week. The reconciliation package, which was slated at first to cost $3.5 trillion, would still be the biggest support to expanding education, health care and child care support, and also help to fight the climate crisis as well as make further investments in infrastructure. Congress still needs to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill by October 31 before the extension of funding for surface transportation expires. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Scott said his record speaks for itself, identifying himself as a “proven tax cutter.”

“I’ve cut more taxes than anyone in Washington and even the liberal Washington Post has corrected Biden’s lies about me. Sadly, it’s no surprise, after spending a year hiding in his basement before spending another year hiding in the White House and his Delaware vacation home, that Biden has lost his grip on reality,” Scott said, adding that Americans “aren’t buying his lies.”

“As long as Biden and the Democrats keep trying to destroy this great country, I’ll be fighting to rescue it. We’ll stop at nothing to hold Biden and the radical Left responsible for the disasters they’ve created,” Scott said.

Both Biden and his Democrat colleagues have failed to take responsibility for rampant inflation and high prices at the pump, and they doubled down on Thursday, despite the devastating report on the GDP going negative. Instead of examining bad policies that led to price increases — such as Biden slashing American energy independence on day one — Democrat leaders adamantly asserted that Americans blame Russia and the oil and gas companies, not Democrats.

WATCH:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook

