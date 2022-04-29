Mother Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder to Protect Her Children

A San Antonio mother shot and killed an alleged intruder Thursday night to protect her three children.

KSAT reports the mother is in her 30s and heard the alleged intruder enter her Southeast Side home “via the laundry room” around 10 p.m.

FOX San Antonio notes that the alleged intruder was trying to come through the “main door” of the house after entering the laundry room, and that is when the mother saw him.

The mother then shot at the alleged intruder, striking him in the chest.

The alleged intruder was transported to a hospital, where he died.

