Poll: 60 Percent Want Transparency on Joe Biden’s Mental Health

The majority of voters want Joe Biden to take a cognitive health test and disclose it to the public, a Friday McLaughlin and Associates poll found.

Sixty percent of voters believe Biden should be transparent about his mental health while only 29 percent do not.

A Monday poll found 53 percent of voters have “doubts” about Biden’s mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. Sixty-three percent of Democrats said the president is mentally fit.

The poll comes after Biden, 79, broke twitter with another gaffe on Thursday. “Joe Biden’s ‘kleptocracy’ gaffe breaks Twitter: ‘He’s lost,'” a New York Post headlined Friday. The article exposed Biden’s gaffe during a speech on Ukraine that went viral on Twitter:

“We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptoc- — yeah — kleptocracy and klep- — the guys who are the kleptocracies,” Biden told reporters with a self-deprecating chuckle. “But these are bad guys.” Moments earlier, Biden also mistakenly said that the U.S. will “accommodate” the Russian oligarchs “and make sure we take their — take their ill-begotten gains.”

The White House / YouTube

After the incident, Vernon Jones, a congressional candidate in Georgia, asked First Lady Jill Biden to intervene in Biden’s mental condition.

“@DrBiden, this has to end. Stop allowing your husband to be abused. For the love of your family and country, put his health first. Take President Biden home before it’s to[sic] late,” he tweeted.

Biden has battled a stutter since he was a boy, which he never beat, he claimed Wednesday. “I didn’t really beat my stutter — and still occasionally I do (stutter) — until I took a speech debate class in college just to force myself to be able to stand up.”

But Biden’s stutter is also accompanied by flashes of anger. Biden’s history of anger flashes is a common feature among elderly males with senility, according to Tucker Carlson.

“Uncontrollable flashes of anger are common among people who are aging, particularly among men, and they often accompany senility,” Carlson explained in March. “Losing it is a very frustrating experience and your heart goes out to anyone who is.”

Biden seems aware of his anger issues for which he has once apologized.

