U.N. Chief Guterres Despairs at Own Organization’s Failure in Ukraine

Where was the U.N. Security Council when Russia invaded Ukraine? Nowhere to be seen, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conceded Thursday evening, singling out the globalist organization he heads for failing to act in the conflict now convulsing eastern Europe.

The BBC reports Guterres said the “paralysed” council had failed to prevent, intercede in or end the war in Ukraine and this was “a source of great disappointment, frustration and anger.”

“Let me be very clear: [it] failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war,” the veteran Portuguese socialist said.

The 15-member U.N. Security Council is specifically tasked with ensuring global peace and security but it has faced no shortage of criticism, including from Ukraine’s government, for being virtually invisible since the invasion began in February.

Russia is one of five permanent members of the body and it has vetoed more than one resolution on the conflict.

Guterres was speaking on Thursday evening at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has previously criticised the Security Council.

“I am here to say to you Mr President, and to the people of Ukraine, we will not give up,” he said, without offering any specific details on just what happens now.