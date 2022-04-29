Watch – Biden Truth Minister Sings: ‘Who Do I F*ck’ to Be ‘Rich, Famous, and Powerful’

Before her new job at the Department of Homeland Security, President Joe Biden’s new disinformation chief Nina Jankowicz displayed her musical talent on YouTube.

In one video, Jankowicz sings a version of “My Simple Christmas Wish (Rich, Famous, and Powerful)” by David Friedman.

“I want to be rich famous and powerful! Step on all my enemies and never do a thing,” she sings as a piano plays in the background.

Jankowicz sang an edited version of the song to include “Who do I fuck” to be “famous and powerful,” instead of the original lyrics “who do I have to fake”

The video was first posted in 2015 by LA TI DO productions.

Jankowicz ultimately gave up her musical ambitions to pursue a career in tracking online disinformation and talking about its danger to democracy and national security.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday she would lead Biden’s “Disinformation Governance Board.”

In January, Jankowicz used her musical talents on TikTok to promote the dangers of misinformation, describing herself as the “Mary Poppins of Misinformation.”