President Joe Biden’s new disinformation chief Nina Jankowicz once described herself as the “Mary Poppins of Disinformation,” using Tik-Tok to warn people about ‘atrocious’ online content.

Jankowicz made her Tik-Tok video private after it was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Thursday night, but a version of it still exists on Twitter.

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

The lyrics of her video begin:

Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious by saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious

After singing to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from the film Mary Poppins about ‘atrocious’ information regarding coronavirus and Russian lies, she continues, “They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note, and not support their lies with our wallet, voice, or vote.”

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday the creation of the new Disinformation Governance Board led by Jankowicz.