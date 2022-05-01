Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday, May 1.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 6:00 p.m. Eastern/5:00 p.m. Central. The rally was originally supposed to take place on Friday but was rescheduled to Sunday due to severe weather.

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Reschedules Rally in Nebraskahttps://t.co/xE1PichnFO pic.twitter.com/ouOySA6D8P — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2022

Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate and businessman Charles Herbster is the only political candidate slated to speak at Sunday’s rally.

This is Trump’s first rally held in Nebraska since the 2020 Presidential Election. Trump’s next rally will be in Pennsylvania on Friday, May 6.

