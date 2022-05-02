Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called the Bidens “corrupt” and compared them to a Mafia-style family.

Gingrich also said that evidence of Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with foreign governments, including China, show that the president “misused the office of vice president” when he served under Barack Obama.

“It is the most astonishingly deep corruption of the White House in American history,” Gingrich said. “And Biden just cheerfully lies about it every single day. And because the news media wants to protect him, they refuse to do the kind of investigation it should.”

Gingrich made the remarks during an interview with John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show on Sunday. The New York Post reported on the subject also on Sunday:

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is currently being investigated for his overseas business ventures by a Delaware Grand Jury. Emails and other material recovered from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop suggest Joe Biden may have been involved in his family’s multimillion-dollar global schemes when he was vice president. Text messages revealed that Hunter Biden’s financial opportunities may have included a 50 percent kickback to his dad. Father and son’s linked finances — first reported by the Post last July — went well beyond household upkeep and sometimes spilled over into Hunter Biden’s debauched personal life. Hunter Biden made an accidental $25,000 payment to an escort, prompting a visit from the Secret Service in May 2018.

