Joe Biden Hosts Bill Clinton for Lunch After Hillary Rules Out Future Bid for President

President Joe Biden hosted former President Bill Clinton for lunch on Monday, the White House confirmed.

“I’m sure they will have a wide-ranging discussion,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing, when she confirmed the lunch.

Psaki said Biden has had “a number of conversations” with the former president since taking office, including an agreement to meet for lunch at the White House.

The presidential pair last met at former Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s funeral service in Washington, DC, which Clinton attended with his wife Hillary.

Despite some political buzz surrounding a possible 2024 run for president, Hillary Clinton laughed off the idea of running for president again after she was beaten by former President Donald Trump.

“No,” she replied, laughing, when asked by MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski in March if she would be open to running for president again.

Biden continues reaching out to former living Democrat presidents, as his approval ratings continue suffering historic lows.

The president also had lunch with former President Barack Obama in April, when he returned to the White House to celebrate the anniversary of Obamacare.

Obama surprised the audience when he referred to Biden as the “Vice President,” though he then claimed it was a joke.