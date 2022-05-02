Americans tend to trust Republicans over Democrats to handle key issues such as inflation and crime — a troubling finding for Democrats months ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, an ABC News/Washington Post survey released this week found.

The survey found Republicans enjoying double digit advantages heading into the midterms, as Americans find them more capable of handling key issues.

According to the survey, Americans trust Republicans to better handle the issue of crime, 47 percent to the Democrats’ 35 percent — a difference of 12 percent.

The gap widens even further when it comes to the economy, as Republicans have a 14-point advantage, garnering 50 percent to Democrats’ 36 percent.

But it does not end there, as the GOP’s advantage grows more on the issue of inflation, specifically, besting Democrats by 19 points — 50 percent to 31 percent. This is significant, as half say they are concerned about inflation, and an “additional 44 percent, not only concerned but upset about it,” according to the poll:

Views on inflation are associated with partisanship and vote preferences. Among registered voters who are upset about inflation (disproportionately Republicans), GOP House candidates lead their Democratic opponents by 63-26 percent. Among those who are concerned but not upset (plus the few who are unconcerned), this reverses to 62-30 percent for the Democrats. In another economic indicator, with unemployment nearly back to its pre-pandemic level, Americans by 50-43 percent think good-paying jobs are easy to find in their community. That doesn’t help the Democrats, though, because registered voters who say good jobs are available in their area favor Republican candidates by a 10-point margin. And comparatively few people are looking for jobs, while everyone’s paying higher prices.

Republicans also have an edge on immigration, as 43 percent say the GOP is better suited to handle that issue, compared to 40 percent who chose Democrats.

Democrat advantages lie mainly with largely media manufactured social issues, as 55 percent believe Democrats are better suited to handle “equal treatment of sexual orientation /gender identity groups,” and 52 percent said the same of racial/ethnic groups. Democrats also have an advantage on abortion and education/schools, but the latter comes months after the gubernatorial race in Virginia, where voters spoke loud and clear and elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) in a race that brought many of these education issues to the national forefront.

The survey, taken April 24-28, 2022, among 1,004 adults (most of whom are registered voters), has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.