Conservative veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green, who is looking to be the only Republican black female in Congress, won her party’s primary in the Indiana First Congressional District, according to the Associated Press at 10:35 p.m. EDT.

Green, who attended the Air Force Academy and continues to serve her county in the United States Air Force Air Reserve Component, is looking to unseat Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN) in the November election. In addition to her military service, she has worked with a non-profit for the past 20 years in Northwest Indiana.

BREAKING: Jennifer-Ruth Green wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 1st Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 10:35 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 4, 2022

She has also had a long track record in the military as a counterintelligence agent in Iraq and as a civilian in our community. Green’s campaign website noted that she believes “the cycle of career politicians has failed” and “time to rethink norms and work together to blaze a new trail to a bright and successful future” for the county. “Indiana’s First District has been held by Democrats for 90 years. It ends this November,” Green said in a statement declaring victory in the primary. “I am running to solve problems where the career politicians have failed and return common sense conservative policies to Congress. I’m focused on a strong economy, strong families, and strong national security.”

As the seat has “been held by Democrats for 90 years,” as Green mentions, Republicans believe they have a good chance at helping the Republican candidate win the seat and flip it red. The seat is a top target for Republicans in November as the district has turned more conservative over time and redistricting has improved their chances.

The National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer congratulated her on her win.

“Congratulations to Jennifer-Ruth Green on her primary victory. Jennifer-Ruth is a trailblazer, a veteran, and the perfect candidate to flip this seat red in November,” Emmer stated. “Frank Mrvan is going to lose because of his support for Democrats’ failed agenda that’s caused record-high prices, soaring crime, and a crisis at our southern border.”

The Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also claimed victory with all of the successful Republican primaries in the state, saying, “Hoosiers are in good hands as Senator Todd Young, Jennifer Ruth Green, Erin Houchin, and the rest of the Indiana Republican Congressional Delegation’s wins tonight pave the way for Republican victories in November.”

Jennifer-Ruth Green We all want to leave this country better than we found it, including me. I’m Jennifer-Ruth Green, and as the youngest of six, a combat veteran, and the founder of a non-profit, I’ve always had to fight for what I believe in. And I will continue to fight for my belief that we can make this country a better place. I’m committed to fighting for stronger national security, a better American economy, and for you and your family. For far too long we have been under divisive and unclear leadership, and it’s time for a change. Join me on this journey today! Posted by Jennifer-Ruth Green on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

“Tired of historic inflation, Biden’s gas hike, and the crisis at our southern border, voters across Indiana are ready to retire Democrats and restore Republican control in the House and Senate,” McDaniel added. “The RNC will continue to work with the Indiana Republican Party to keep Indiana red come November.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC endorsed by the House Republican leadership, noted that Green had a “big win” and will deliver for her district.

“Congratulations to Jennifer-Ruth Green on her big win in the primary,” said CLF President Dan Conston. “The only thing Frank Mrvan ever delivered for Indiana is higher gas and grocery prices. Jennifer-Ruth Green’s heroic leadership will make it an easy choice for voters in November.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.