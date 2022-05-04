LAPD Confirms Officers Injured in Pro-Choice Abortion Riot

Police engage with abortion-rights protesters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu)
AP Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu
Bob Price

Pro-choice protesters in Los Angeles began throwing rocks and bottles at federal and local law enforcement officers after being ordered to disperse. The riot followed the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding an upcoming ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Tuesday night, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles in opposition to a possible Supreme Court decision to set aside Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973. ICE Homeland Security Investigations and Los Angeles police officers responded to the protest and came under attack from the protesters, Fox News reported.

Law enforcement officials attempted to monitor the event as the crowd grew from about 30 people to more than 250. The protesters began blocking streets and intersections to disrupt traffic. Protesters then began hurling bottles and rocks at the officers. At least one officer sustained an injury from the attacks.

@herberandt Abortion protest in Los Angeles turns ugly as protesters confront police #abortion #supremecourt #roevwade ♬ original sound – Operation 2030x – Freedom News

Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted a traffic notice and then an update confirming the attack on the officers and the injury sustained by at least one officer.

As officers attempted to arrest one protester a crowd gathered around them allowing the subject to escape, the Washington Examiner reported. One of the protesters hurled a scooter at two officers.

Protesters also smashed the rear window of a Homeland Security Investigations patrol vehicle.

The protest lasted for about an hour, media reports indicate. It is not clear if the police made any arrests during the protest.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.