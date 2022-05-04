LAPD Confirms Officers Injured in Pro-Choice Abortion Riot

Pro-choice protesters in Los Angeles began throwing rocks and bottles at federal and local law enforcement officers after being ordered to disperse. The riot followed the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion regarding an upcoming ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Tuesday night, protesters gathered outside the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles in opposition to a possible Supreme Court decision to set aside Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973. ICE Homeland Security Investigations and Los Angeles police officers responded to the protest and came under attack from the protesters, Fox News reported.

Law enforcement officials attempted to monitor the event as the crowd grew from about 30 people to more than 250. The protesters began blocking streets and intersections to disrupt traffic. Protesters then began hurling bottles and rocks at the officers. At least one officer sustained an injury from the attacks.

Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted a traffic notice and then an update confirming the attack on the officers and the injury sustained by at least one officer.

Update: A group of protestors began to take the intersection. Officers attempted to communicate, clear and provide dispersal order to the group. The crowd began to throw rocks & bottles at officers. One officer injured (unknown extent). Citywide tactical alert has been declared. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 4, 2022

As officers attempted to arrest one protester a crowd gathered around them allowing the subject to escape, the Washington Examiner reported. One of the protesters hurled a scooter at two officers.

Defend Roe V. Wade I’m at a loss for words when it comes to what I just witnessed. This is a clip of LAPD with the help of DHS brutalizing abortion rights activists. Will speak more later & post additional footage. @TheActivatedPod @PplsCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/wGlwtxRL13 — Jessica (@jessrayerogers) May 4, 2022

Protesters also smashed the rear window of a Homeland Security Investigations patrol vehicle.

Didn’t get a chance to capture the original break. DHS car window broken. pic.twitter.com/1RFEgAxfkT — Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) May 4, 2022

The protest lasted for about an hour, media reports indicate. It is not clear if the police made any arrests during the protest.

