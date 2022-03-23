Former Nevada Attorney General and current Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has mounted a huge lead in Nevada’s Republican primary race, a Wednesday WPA Intelligence poll revealed.

Trump-endorsed Laxalt leads his opponents with 57 percent of the vote, according to the poll. Opponents Sam Brown (19 percent), Bill Hockstedler (1 percent), and Sharelle Mendenhall (1 percent) polled substantially behind Laxalt, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Eighteen percent were undecided.

The poll was commissioned by the Club for Growth, which endorsed Laxalt’s Senate campaign, though the polling is consistent with other polls that have given Laxalt a lead in the primary race.

The survey sampled nearly a quarter (22 percent) of respondents who identified as “moderate or liberal.” Twenty-six percent identified as “somewhat conservative,” and 50 percent identified themselves as “very conservative.”

The poll also revealed Laxalt’s supporters consist of 35 percent who say they will “definitely” vote for him, while 15 percent said they will likely vote for him. Seven percent said they are leaning towards voting for him. In contrast, Brown’s support consisted of 10 percent of definite support, six percent likely support, and 4 percent leaning towards supporting him.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal cautioned that Laxalt’s opposition should not be counted out:

Brown has showed a surprisingly strong ability to raise money in his race against Laxalt, who served from 2014-2018 in the attorney general’s office before mounting an unsuccessful bid against Steve Sisolak for governor. Lombardo’s lead could be more problematic; the GOP primary features 16 candidates in all, which means splitting votes in the crowded field.

The survey sampled 500 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø