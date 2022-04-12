Former Nevada Attorney General and current Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is leading Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in a potential November midterm Senate race, a Tuesday Suffolk University/Reno Gazette-Journal poll found.

Laxalt is leading Cortez Masto by three percentage points (43-40 percent).

The poll also found that 49 percent of Nevadans believe the state is on the wrong track, whereas only 40 percent say it is on the right track. Moreover, President Joe Biden holds a 35 percent approval rating in the state. And 47-36 percent say Biden has not kept his campaign promises in Nevada.

The poll surveyed 500 likely Nevada general election voters between April 2-6, 2022, with a margin of error of 4.4 percent. It also sampled 32 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans, and 35 percent independents.

Laxalt, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also has a huge lead against his Republican primary opponent Sam Brown, according to a March poll. Laxalt leads Brown by 38 points.

Laxalt is polling better against Masto than Sam Brown, as Brown holds a single-point lead over Masto (40-39 percent), though the lead is significant in a swing state race. Biden won the state in 2020 with more than two percent of the vote.

NEW: @USATODAY / @Suffolk_U 2022 Nevada Senate Poll:

Adam Laxalt (R): 43% (+3)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D): 40%

.

Sam Brown (R): 40% (+1)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D): 39% State Sample: D32/R31/I35https://t.co/tF41CZ4Ixz — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 12, 2022

Laxalt’s surge is likely due to him highlighting issues such as border security and election integrity on the campaign trail. Speaking with the New York Times, he said local elections need more transparency.

“Every voter deserves more transparency and to be confident in the accuracy of their election results, and I will proudly fight for them,” Laxalt said.

While Laxalt’s Democrat opponent has raised lots of campaign cash and spoken against the Biden administration’s termination of Title 42, the fundraising and political talk have not prevented Masto’s slip in the polls. Voters are perhaps more interested in action taken to secure the Southern border.

Just in February alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered over 164,000 migrants along the Southwest border.

Democrats’ hopes of retaining the Senate majority are sinking. Democrats only control the Senate with one vote. According to the Political Cook Report, Republicans have an opportunity to oust Sens. Mark Kelly (D-NV), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø