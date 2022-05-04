The far-left VICE has now suggested that people take horse medicine as a do-it- yourself (DIY) abortion pill in the wake of Politico publishing the Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

How the tables have turned!

Publishing through its Motherboard tech page, writer Jason Koebler turned to the anarchist collective called the Four Thieves Vinegar Collective for “detailed instructions for making abortion pills.”

The Four Thieves Vinegar Collective rose to prominence in leftist circles when the group began recommending misoprostol as a key ingredient for at-home abortions in the wake of Texas putting a near-total ban on the practice. Per Motherboard:

The Four Thieves Vinegar Collective first demonstrated how to make misoprostol tablets, which are used to induce an abortion, at the Please Try This at Home conference in Pittsburgh in 2019. Last year, after Texas passed a near total abortion ban, Mixael Laufer, who runs the collective, published a 17-minute video explaining how to make the pills at home. Laufer repeatedly shared the video again Monday night after a leaked court decision showed that the Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would automatically trigger total abortion bans in nearly half of U.S. states. When a Twitter user asked if there was a writeup of their “hypothetical” abortion pill manufacturing process, Laufer responded with a link to the video.

Misoprostol has been used “to treat ulcers in horses” and would be “relatively easy to acquire from veterinary sources.” Given the irony that leftists had a collective freakout last year when ivermectin was suggested as a potential treatment for the coronavirus, Motherboard attempted to explain itself.

“This is reminiscent of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses but also became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists. Ivermectin’s use in horses made it easier for humans to get without a prescription,” said Motherboard.

You may be reminded of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses. It became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists. The main difference here is that misoprostol does something, other than giving you the shits. https://t.co/zT46b5WFjU — Motherboard (@motherboard) May 3, 2022

Motherboard then clarified that “the Four Thieves Vinegar Collective has been criticized by some in the pharmaceutical and medical establishment who think that making DIY medicine isn’t safe under any circumstances.”

“In a progressive, just world, abortions would be free and safely administrated by medical professionals,” it explained. “But we have seen time and time again that attacks on abortion access lead to less safe abortion alternatives performed by a patient themselves or without medical supervision.”

Motherboard and VICE were called out on Twitter over the glaring hypocrisy of recommending potentially dangerous horse medicine for abortions.

I can't wait for @joerogan to hear about this one — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) May 3, 2022

I dont think twitter will ban them over medical misinformation — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) May 3, 2022

So taking ivermectin for horses is bad but taking misoprostol for horses is good. Wtf are you all smoking? — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 3, 2022