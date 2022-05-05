The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm charged with helping Republicans get elected to the House, exclusively told Breitbart News it is doubling down in Ohio by backing political newcomer J.R. Majewski to unseat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).

The NRCC has decided to back Majewski as a political newcomer to take on Kaptur in Ohio’s Ninth Congressional District after the Republican handily won his party’s primary Tuesday night, beating out two elected officials in the state legislature.

“We’re committed to doing whatever is necessary to rid Ohioans of career politician Marcy Kaptur and her 40-year record of support for policies that caused higher prices, higher crime, and a massive border crisis,” NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams told Breitbart News.

Majewski claimed victory early Wednesday at 12:38 a.m. EDT when the Associated Press called the race, causing a major upset. Before the race, the television airwaves in the district were covered in ads from his opponents, Craig Riedel and Theresa Gavarone, both already elected officials in the state legislature.

We did it #OH09! It’s time to take this seat back in November! pic.twitter.com/Kww667O3mh — JR Majewski for Congress (@JRMajewski) May 4, 2022

However, Majewski won the race by taking 36 percent of the vote, 3,129 more than his nearest competitor. Riedel came in second at 30 percent, and Gavarone took 29 percent. The fourth candidate, Beth Deck, only received five percent of the vote.

This PATRIOT @JRMajewski is CRUSHING his RINO opponents despite being outspent by hundreds of thousands of dollars. It’s not over yet, but the Majewski MAGA Miracle is looking really promising! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/IYr65a4x0q — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) May 4, 2022

Heading into the general election in November, Majewski will go up against Kaptur, who has been a career politician for 40 years, is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, and is the longest-serving woman in House history.

Majewski is a United States Air Force veteran, a rapper, and has a Master’s degree and certification in Project Management. He has also spent years in the Nuclear and Automotive Industries.

The Republicans are looking to unseat as many Democrats as possible in the general election. After striving to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

While winning the majority means the Republicans only have to have a net gain of five seats in November, a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either one could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.