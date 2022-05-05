The majority of American registered voters want President Joe Biden to keep in place a public health authority known as Title 42 that has been used at the United States-Mexico border for over two years to stem illegal immigration, a new poll shows.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced weeks ago that President Joe Biden’s administration would end Title 42 on May 23. The authority has allowed U.S. Border Patrol to quickly return illegal aliens to their native countries.

Last month, a federal judge appointed by former President Trump announced that he would block Biden from ending Title 42 while the issue makes its way through the courts.

The poll, conducted by Fox News, reveals that 63 percent of voters want Biden to keep Title 42, including 77 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of swing voters, and 49 percent of Democrats. Even among self-described liberals, about 42 percent want Title 42 to be kept.

Less than 3-in-10 voters said they want to see Title 42 ended.

Across racial lines, most Americans support keeping Title 42 to stem illegal immigration. The poll found that 66 percent of white Americans, 57 percent of Hispanic Americans, and 58 percent of black Americans want Biden to keep Title 42.

Title 42 is particularly popular with working and middle class Americans, as well as the base of the Republican Party: white working class voters. For those earning less than $50,000 a year, about 64 percent said they support keeping Title 42.

Among white non-college-educated voters, 7-in-10 want Title 42 kept in place. Those who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 support Title 42 by a 66-percent margin.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the resident population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he would expect 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana, Mexico, alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported that up to 6,000 foreign nationals are waiting to rush the border when Title 42 is ended.

From February 2021 to March 2022, the Biden administration has released about 836,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — a population larger than the state of North Dakota. This figure does not include the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the southern border, undetected by Border Patrol, or the tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) who have been resettled in the U.S. by the federal goverment.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.