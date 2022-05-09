Watch: Parishioners Eject Pro-abortion Protesters from Los Angeles Cathedral

LOS ANGELES, California — Parishioners confronted several pro-abortion protesters in costumes from The Handmaid’s Tale who attempted to disrupt Sunday mass at Our Lady of the Angels, the “mother church” of the L.A. archdiocese.

Video of the confrontation went viral on social media on Sunday evening:

Marxists try to disrupt Mass at Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels. Security, ushers and parishioners said they were not having it.#cathedral #Catholic pic.twitter.com/HlN8yHxPKL — Romangod7 (@Romangod7) May 8, 2022

The scuffle continued near the exit:

The left-wing protesters continued to resist being moved out of the Cathedral in Los Angeles after failing to shut down Sunday mass. The male protester in the group almost became violent. #abortion #prochoice #prolife pic.twitter.com/RNkvozAAPO — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 9, 2022

The Catholic News Agency confirmed the disruption, and reported:

The description of the protesters’ attire provided by the parishioner, Bradford Adkins, resembles costumes worn by members of the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us, which threatened to disrupt Catholic Masses on Sunday, Mother’s Day. As of 10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, the group did not appear to have taken responsibility for the protest in Los Angeles. Representatives of the group did not respond to CNA’s request for comment prior to publication. … Ruth Sent Us has taken responsibility for disrupting Catholic churches before, such as at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco in February. During Mass at St. Mary’s, video footage shows protesters walking down the aisle toward the altar wearing red robes and white bonnets or “handmaids” costumes frequently worn by abortion activists. The costumes symbolize enslaved women who are raped and forced to give birth, inspired by Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The protests followed the leak last week of a draft majority opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade, which made abortion a constitutional “right,” in the pending case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Pro-abortion protesters have used The Handmaid’s Tale costumes since President Donald Trump took office in 2017. In the science fiction novel, which became a TV series, fertile women are relegated to subservient roles, confined to childbirth.

