Watch Live: House GOP Discussing Baby Formula Shortage

House Republicans will hold a press conference on Thursday addressing the ongoing baby formula shortage unfolding under President Joe Biden’s administration.

House Republicans will hold the press conference starting at 11:00 A.M. Eastern right outside the Capitol Building.

Although many Americans have continued to reel from the deleterious effects of inflation, many families now have to grapple with baby formula shortages.

Ben Reich, CEO of Datasembly, told Breitbart News’s Penny Starr that baby formula out of stock rates have soared by 40 percent.

More than 100 House Republicans have called on the Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the baby formula shortage.

“This issue is a matter of life and death, and it is time this administration treats it with the appropriate urgency it deserves,” the lawmakers wrote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3