The House of Representatives is planning to give all its staffers free Peloton memberships using taxpayer dollars at the same time Americans are facing rising gas and food prices due to inflation, according to reports.

Beginning May 18, staffers can access the thousands of on-demand exercise classes for free, according to Politico, who first reported the news.

The “Premier Employee Benefit” includes a Peloton app membership and Peloton All-Access and would be made available to the estimated 10,000 people who work for the House of Representatives and about 2,300 Capitol Police officers, according to Fox News.

A source told Fox Business that the contract cost $10,000 in an upfront payment to Peloton and will cost an extra $10 per month for each staffer or officer that uses the benefit — which could equal $120,000 a month.

For the rest of America, an app membership costs $12.99 to access exercise classes, and an All-Access membership costs $24 per month through the end of 2022, according to the fitness company’s website. After 2022, the All-Access membership would go up to $39 dollars per month.

Reuters reported that the price for an All-Access membership is planning to go up even more, to $44 per month.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the government contract with Peloton comes after the company set up a lobbying shop in Washington, DC.

The “Peloton Corporate Wellness” benefit for staffers comes as the nation faces a baby formula shortage, prompting desperate parents to drive long distances and ration baby formula and for some stores to limit customer purchases.

Fox News’s John Roberts tweeted, “Desperate parents can’t find baby forums — Congress has yet to take action…..BUT Lawmakers can now order liquor directly to their Capitol Hill offices [and] Lawmakers & staff will now have free access to the Peloton app.”

