Most Americans are no longer worried about “experiencing” the Chinese coronavirus, a YouGov/The Economist survey released this week found.

“Taking into consideration both your risk of contracting it and the seriousness of the illness, how worried are you personally about experiencing COVID-19?” the survey asked.

Overall, most Americans, 57 percent, said they are not very worried about contracting the virus, and among those, 27 percent are “not worried at all.” In comparison, 43 percent are at least somewhat worried, but among those, only 15 percent are “very worried.”

The survey also asked respondents to reveal how often they have worn a mask outside of their home in the past week. Well over one-third, 39 percent, said they “never” wear a mask, followed by 25 percent who said they do “some of the time,” 19 percent who said “always,” and 16 percent who said “most of the time.”

What is more, most Americans, 53 percent, believe the “worst part of the pandemic is behind us, while only 15 percent believe it is “going to get worse.”

The survey, taken May 8-10, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, comes as Americans shift their focus to economic matters, which continue to plague Biden’s presidency. Rampant inflation, rising gas prices, and food shortages are dominating the minds of Americans, even as panicked Democrats attempt to shift the narrative to focus on the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, that tactic may not prevail, as Americans still say they are more concerned by inflation than “abortion rights.”: