Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) introduced an amendment to the “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act” that would protect concerned parents speaking at school board meetings from becoming federal domestic terrorism targets.

As Breitbart News reported, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act is a Democrat bill that “would codify the process by which the Biden administration came to investigate parents with whom it has political disagreements.”

“Last fall, parents across the United States were accused of being ‘domestic terrorists’ for speaking out against their child’s curriculum. It’s simple — the Biden Administration can’t be trusted,” Green said in a press release obtained in advance by Breitbart News. “My amendment would have protected parents’ ability to speak up and question harmful curriculum like Critical Race Theory and obscene reading materials in their child’s school while ensuring parents don’t become the federal government’s next target—again.”

“Nothing in this Act may be construed to authorize the investigation of a parent or legal guardian of a child for any activity, belief, or association protected by the First Amendment in connection with — (1) an event on school grounds; (2) a meeting conducted by the school; or (3) a non-violent protest in connection with a school policy,” Green’s amendment, obtained by Breitbart News, states.

The Democrat-run Rules Committee rejected the bill Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s truly unbelievable that Democrat leadership couldn’t bring themselves to protect parents from senseless investigations into parents’ First Amendment activities, which are in the best interest of their children,” Green told Breitbart News.

Last year it was revealed that the Biden administration — through Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI — opened domestic terrorism investigations into parents who were speaking up at school board meetings, as they questioned the materials their children were learning in school.

As House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) put it, the administration developed a “pretext” to go after concerned parents who speak at local school board meetings using the National School Boards Association.

Now, it appears, congressional Democrats seek to codify that process with their new bill.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.