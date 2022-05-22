Report: 21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

According to the Sun-Times, the fatal shooting was discovered Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., when the body of a 24-year-old man was founding the entry way to an apartment complex “in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street.” The 24-year-old had been shot twice in the head.

The gun violence Friday into Sunday morning comes on the heels of a Thursday night shooting outside a McDonald’s “in the 800-block of North State Street.”

At least eight people were shot during the Thursday night incident, two of them fatally.

The Sun-Times notes that one of the deceased men was 31-year-old Antonio Wade and the other was an unidentified 30-year-old male.

A homicide database maintained by the Sun-Times shows that 240 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through May 22, 2022.

