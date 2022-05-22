Second Suspect Sought in NYC Shooting Death of 11-Year-Old

A second suspect is being sought in the May 16, 2022, shooting death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in New York City.

Tay was standing outside near Fox Street and 165 Street and was not the intended target of the shooting, FOX News reported.

Eighteen-year-old Omar Bojang was driving a scooter just before 5 p.m. when his 15-year-old passenger opened fire, killing Tay.

Police believe a 13-year-old boy who was running away from the scooter was the intended target.

The 15-year-old who allegedly fired the shots was arrested Friday and is charged with “murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.”

Eighteen-year-old Bojang is still being sought and police believe he is tied to “two gunpoint robberies” that occurred in April.

Tay’s mother, Yahisha Gomez, spoke to reporters about Bojang, saying, “He thought he was a man when he was in on the robberies, he thought he was a man when he was on the scooter – now be a man and do your time,” ABC 7 noted.

