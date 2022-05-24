Can you feel the love? As everyday Americans are forced to live with the pain of gas prices spiking to record highs at the pump, President Joe Biden sees something far more alluring in the offing.

He believes the country is going through an “incredible transition” from fossil fuels via high gas prices and on to something greener and by association, better.

Biden offered his take on gas prices during a joint press conference with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said, finding nothing but positivity and future sunshine for Americans as the end point for their current pain.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas stands at $4.56 as of Monday, which is more than $.40 higher than just four weeks ago and builds on a succession of price rises.

Gas prices reached another all-time high on Monday as the Biden administration continues in its failure to take responsibility for rising prices. https://t.co/OGgp8HTkzt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 16, 2022

In parts of the country such as California, however, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached $6.06 on Monday, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile the cost of diesel fuel — used by farmers and truckers to supply Americans with the products they need — has increased 75 percent over the past year.

Biden claimed his administration has taken steps to prevent the price at the pump from going even higher.

The president pointed to the release of one million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum reserve as an example of his caring for day-to-day concerns of voters, Fox News noted.

The cost for diesel fuel — used by farmers and truckers to supply Americans with products they need — is up 75 percent from last year. https://t.co/sv47ieBbXU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 24, 2022

“And what I’ve been able to do to keep it from getting even worse — and it’s bad. The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up. It’s affecting a lot of families,” Biden said.

“But we have released over two hundred and, I think, fifty-seven thousand — million barrels of oil, I should say. Us and the rest of the world we convinced to get involved. It’s helped, but it’s not been enough,” he added.