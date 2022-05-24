Kamala Harris: ‘When We Talk About the Children of the Community, They Are a Children of the Community’

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to reassure Americans she and President Joe Biden were taking the baby formula shortage crisis seriously during a speech she delivered on mental health.

“I know this is a scary situation for our parents and the caregivers who are taking care of these babies,” she said.

She insisted she and Biden were working “around the clock” to make sure there was enough baby formula available for Americans calling it “truly one of our highest priorities.”

The vice president also appeared surprised people applauded her remarks.

“OK. Yes,” she replied. “And collectively I know. One of our highest priorities.”

Harris focused intently on mental health during her speech, especially for health care workers.

She also engaged in some circular rhetoric to demonstrate her commitment to America’s children.

“You know, when we talk about our children, and I know for this group we all believe that when we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community,” she said.

“And in that way we should all feel a direct sense of responsibility for their well-being.”