Stacey Abrams Officially Wins Democrat Primary Race for Governor

Democrat Stacey Abrams officially won Georgia’s Democrat gubernatorial primary race, bringing a long-awaited rematch against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who also won his race on Tuesday.

The former Georgia state representative officially secured her nomination Tuesday night:

Abrams long maintained that she defeated Kemp in the last governor’s race, ultimately deeming the system as “not fair.” In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, a reporter presented the failed gubernatorial candidate with the following: “I saw that recently you said something like you’d won your election but you just didn’t get to have the job.”

Abram’s responded with a resounding, “Yes.”

“I believe we have reached a place where those who share my values actually outnumber those who share the values of my opponent. And that wasn’t made manifest because of his structural racism and how he diminished people’s ability to vote,” she said at the time.

The Democrat gubernatorial hopeful recently made waves on the campaign trail after deeming the Peach State “the worst state in the country to live.”

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” she said during a speech at Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala in Norcross, Georgia:

GA may be #1 place for biz, but we’re #48 in mental health, #2 in uninsured. #1 in maternal mortality & new HIV cases, #9 in gun violence. For too many, Kemp’s Georgia doesn’t include them. Why? Because #KempDoesntCare As Governor, I’ll lead #OneGeorgia that’s #1 for all of us. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 22, 2022

Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family. And Marty, the girls, and I will work hard every day from now until November to keep it that way for four more years! https://t.co/T77LF1DroP — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 22, 2022

Both Kemp and his challenger former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) believe they are best suited to take on Abrams later this year, although the latter has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who said a vote for “RINO Brian Kemp in the primary” is “a vote for Stacey Abrams, and it’s a vote for Radical Democrats up and down the ballot.”

“If you don’t want a socialist, extremist, and racist lunatic like Stacey raising your taxes, indoctrinating your children, defunding your police, setting loose criminals, and wrecking your state, you must nominate David Perdue in the Republican Primary on May 24th!” he declared earlier this year.

Recent surveys show Kemp leading Abrams in a general election race by an average of 5.2 percent.