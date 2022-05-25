Poll: More Voters Trust Republicans on Gun Policy than Democrats 

More voters trust congressional Republicans on gun policy than Democrats, a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found.

The poll asked 2,005 registered voters who they “trust more to handle” gun policy. Forty-four percent trusted Republicans, while 41 percent trusted Democrats, a three-point gap and above the margin of error of two percent. Sixteen percent had no opinion.

On Tuesday, 19 children ad 2 adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The shooter was 18 years of age and old enough to legally purchase a firearm.

The Associated Press reported:

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said the active shooter situation was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students, just before noon. They said all campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire. Officials said second, third and fourth graders attend the school.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it. After the shooting, Joe Biden took the opportunity to shift responsibility for the deranged violence onto the gun lobby. “As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden asked. “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?” Biden also noted previous shootings that occurred under his leadership. “The list grows when you include mass shootings at places like movie theaters, houses of worship and as we saw just 10 days ago, at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. I am sick and tired of it,” Biden said.

According to the Politico/Morning Consult poll, just 31 one percent of respondents said Biden’s America is headed in the right direction. Sixty-nine percent said Biden’s America is headed down the wrong track.

Only 17 percent strongly approved of Joe Biden’s job performance, while 40 percent strongly disapproved, a 23-percentage point gap.

The poll sampled respondents between May 20th and 22nd.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.