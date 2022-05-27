Joe Biden Releases Video with Selena Gomez on Mental Health

The White House released a video Thursday of President Joe Biden having a discussion with pop singer Selena Gomez about the importance of mental health.

“Thank you for all you are doing to lift the burden off of people who have problems with mental health,” Biden says to Gomez in the video filmed in the White House Rose Garden.

Mental health is health. To everyone who is struggling, know you are not alone. For Mental Health Awareness Month, we sat down to discuss how we can wipe out the stigma and expand access to care to ensure everyone can get the support they need. pic.twitter.com/GPafd4et5n — President Biden (@POTUS) May 26, 2022

The three-minute video features President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy talking to Gomez about the importance of mental health.

Biden expressed admiration for Gomez’s willingness to publicly discuss her own struggles with mental health.

“People look at you and say, look at this talented person and she’s telling me she had a problem? Oh well I guess its okay, it’s okay to ask for help.”

A few photos from @SelenaGomez’s visit to the White House for a critical discussion on mental health. pic.twitter.com/cJKxhpDGBo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 27, 2022

Gomez — a producer for Netflix’s controversial show 13 Reasons Why, which centers on the topic of suicide — first checked into rehab in 2014 and returned to treatment centers in 2016 and 2018. She has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Gomez visited the White House last week for an event about mental health and filmed the conversation with the president and first lady behind the scenes.