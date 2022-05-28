Donald Trump Rallies Wyoming Against ‘Lapdog for Pelosi’ Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, urging them to vote against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the Republican primary.

“Worse than the terrible Democrats are the backstabbing RINO republicans that are helping them do their act,” Trump said. “And there is no RINO in America who has thrown in her lot with the radical left more than Liz Cheney.”

During the rally, Trump described Cheney as a “lapdog for Pelosi and a human soundbite machine for CNN and MSDNC.”

“She has gone crazy,” Trump continued. “Now I get it. I’ve been hearing these stories for years. Now I get it. She’s gone totally crazy.”

Trump painted the entire Cheney family as guilty of failing the country.

“The Cheneys are die-hard globalists and warmongers that have been plunging us into new conflicts for decades, spilling American blood and spending American treasure all over the world,” he said.

The president shared a meme on the screen at the rally, morphing her face together with former President George W. Bush.

My Bush/Cheney meme displayed above the stage at the President Trump Ralley in Casper, WY 5/28/22 pic.twitter.com/PLF40os83m — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) May 28, 2022

“She’s the face of the Washington Swamp and the same failed foreign policy of the Clintons, Bushes, the Obamas, Bidens, and the entire sick political establishment,” Trump said.

He called Cheney an “atrocious RINO” who “hates the voters of the Republican Party, and he accused her of “loving endless nonsensical bloody horrible wars.”

The former president also criticized the Wyoming primary system, which allows Democrats to vote in the state’s Republican primaries.

Trump said he spoke with Gov. Mark Gordon (R-WY), who met him at the airport in Wyoming and offered him a hat.

“I’d rather not have the hat, I’d rather have Democrats not voting in the Republican primary,” Trump said. “I don’t need hats.”

Trump praised Cheney’s challenger, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), as a true representative of the state.

“I know Wyoming. I love Wyoming. I AM Wyoming,” Hageman said to the cheering crowd.

“I have fought for Wyoming, and I will fight for you in Washington, DC, and I will take that fight to D.C. as soon as I defeat Liz Cheney,” she said.