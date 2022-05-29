Joe Biden announced late Friday that Australia will ship more than 1.25 million cans of baby formula by the planeload to the U.S. to help address the nationwide shortage.

The varieties include “easy-digest” goat’s milk, organic grass-fed cows milk and specialty formulas.

Biden tweeted news the Australian supplier would ultimately fly 22.5 million bottles of formula (there are 22 bottles of formula per can) some 9,700 miles across the Pacific Ocean at his request.

The development came after Jill Biden staged a media photo-op with pallets of baby formula flown in from Germany on Wednesday.

As Breitbart News reported, the First Lady said “as a mom and a nana,” she understood what mothers and families were going through during the shortage.

That load of formula was carried by the Department of Defense from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to the Dulles airport near Washington, DC, in the United States.

Now Australia is joining the fray in what Biden called “more good news.”

Some of the baby formula is currently in stock Down Under for transport and more will be produced by Sydney-based manufacturer Bubs Australia in the coming weeks and months, ABC News reports.

Bubs Australia has assured Australian domestic consumers it has supply to satisfy demand both in Australia and the United States.

The Biden White House has struggled to handle the crisis as administration officials were slow to react to the obvious shortages and have since begun searching the world for any and all mass supplies of the product.

Biden himself finally addressed the crisis last week, announcing his decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to try and speed up deliveries of formula.

He also announced his decision to launch “Operation Fly Formula” to import baby formula from other countries to help address shortages.

The new loads anticipated from Australia in coming weeks come as a growing number of likely voters are showing concern over the crisis, according to a survey by left-wing think tank Data for Progress.

The poll, taken from May 20 to 24 with 1,169 likely voters, showed that 94 percent of voters are concerned about the country’s baby formula shortage.

Fifty-three percent said they were “very” concerned, 31 percent said they were “somewhat” concerned, while only ten percent were “only a little” concerned. Seven percent said they were not concerned at all.