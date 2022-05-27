Poll: Americans Show Growing Concern over Baby Formula Shortage

A growing number of likely voters nationally are showing concern over the baby formula shortage across the country, according to a survey by left-wing think tank Data for Progress.

The poll, taken from May 20 to 24 with 1,169 likely voters, showed that 94 percent of voters are concerned about the country’s baby formula shortage.

Fifty-three percent said they were “very” concerned, 31 percent said they were “somewhat” concerned, while only ten percent were “only a little” concerned. Seven percent said they were not concerned at all.

Looking along party lines, 94 percent of Democrats showed concern over the issues, while 95 percent of Republicans also showed concern. And 92 percent of independent voters, who are becoming an increasingly important voting group, also showed concern.

Of the respondents, 82 percent also said they support the government importing additional baby formula products from abroad after the FDA ensures the products are safe so retail stores can quickly restock their shelves. There were only ten percent who opposed this.

Additionally, 88 percent of the respondents said they support a crackdown on unfair price gauging and reselling of the baby formula while it is in shortage. Only six percent of the respondents opposed this.

As previously reported, after four infants were hospitalized and “bacterial infections may have contributed to [the] death in two patients,” according to the FDA, Abbott issued a recall of their baby formula product in February. Since then, Abbott Nutrition reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a plan to restart production at their Sturgis, Michigan, plant.

But, as Breitbart News noted on Monday, any relief for families across the country could be several weeks away.

“The plant could reopen in as soon as two weeks– but even once production starts, it could be another six to eight weeks before that product hits store shelves,” News Channel 3 also said.

Breitbart News compiled footage showing the near-empty shelves where baby formula used to be on display from Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Missouri.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the administration was informed of the problem in February and is “focusing on” it.

“This is something [President Biden] is focusing on very acutely, and again I said 24/7 we’ve been working on this since we have learned about this back in February,” Jean-Pierre said during a daily briefing.

