Google is joining the promotion of the LGBTQAI2S+ lifestyle by adding special effects to its search engine. If the word “pride” is entered, rainbow confetti falls and a parade of characters wearing rainbow accessories march across the screen.

Also featured on the search landing page is the Wikipedia definition of “gay pride”:

Gay pride or LGBT pride is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group. Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that bolsters most LGBT rights movements.

It also highlights pro-LGBT social media accounts and highlights news stories that promote the Pride Month narrative.

The landing page also has links to “Rainbow Pride Gifts” and “Gay Pride Artists.”

The “related searches” link is to the rainbow “Pride flag.”

A search for “Google, Pride Month” retrieves the tech giant’s website praising and supporting all things LGBT, posted in 2021:

This year alone, Google.org committed $4M in cash and Ad Grants – as well as tools, training, and volunteer opportunities – to LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

