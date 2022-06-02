Progressive Democrat Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday that Democrats would go to extraordinary lengths to pass major gun control.

Jones spoke before the Judiciary Committee as House Democrats continue to consider gun control legislation. During his impassioned speech, he said that Republicans cannot stop Democrats from passing said reform because Democrats would go to extreme lengths to pass gun control legislation. This includes breaking the legislative filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.

“Time after time, you have chosen your right to kill over our right to live,” the New York Democrat said, referring to Republicans. Jones declared during the hearing:

You will not stop us from advancing the Protecting Our Kids Act today. You will not stop us from passing it in the House next week. And you will not stop us there. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand it. And we will not rest until we have taken weapons of war out of circulation out of our communities.”

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during his opening statement Democrats are not serious about passing meaningful firearm reform and merely want to score political points for their base:

Democrats never once reached out to us to seek our input on the legislation we’re considering here today. Protecting children is not a Republican or Democrat issue. The Democrats cobbled together a package of measures. This is not a real attempt, in my judgment, to find solutions. Everyone here knows the reality that Democrats are in control of the House. Anything that you and Speaker Pelosi want to pass, you can pass, and frankly you’ve already passed numerous bills related to firearms this Congress. But because those bills are radical attempts to legislate away Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens the Senate has not taken up the legislation. Just like it won’t take up this bill.

“What we are doing here is just designed to appeal to Democratic primary voters. The bill won’t make your school safer. It will hamper the rights of law-abiding citizens, and it will do nothing to stop mass shootings. We need to get serious about understanding why this keeps happening,” Jordan added.