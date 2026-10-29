Robert Garcia: ‘Trump Commits Impeachable Offenses Basically Every Single Week’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President “Donald Trump commits impeachable offenses basically every single week.”

Anchor Kasie Hunt said, “I was talking to another one of your colleagues on this program, Adam Smith, who is set to potentially chair the Armed Services Committee. And he said straight out that he thinks it’s something that Democrats should likely do, impeach President Trump. Do you think Democrats should impeach the president if they take back the House?”

Garcia said, “As far as President Trump is concerned, here’s my take, at the end of the day, we have impeached Donald Trump two times. He has not been convicted in the Senate. We know that Donald Trump commits impeachable offenses basically every single week. What we need to focus on right now is slowing and stopping the Trump agenda. That has to be our priority. We’ve got to go in on day one and focus on the cost of groceries and gas, and the cost of rent for the American public. We’ve got to get it going on day one and take on corruption. That is and should be our priority and where our time should be. And as far as I’m concerned, what I’ve heard from our leader, he believes in the same thing.”

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