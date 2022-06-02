President Joe Biden faced criticism on Thursday after announcing the cancellation of $5.8 billion worth of student loan debt for those who attended Corinthian Colleges.

Bernard Goldberg wrote in the Hill that Biden’s student loan cancellation is a way to bribe voters. In the article entitled, “Bribing some voters by forgiving student loans may backfire on Biden,” Goldberg wrote:

It’s funny how politics works in this country. I mean, if a voter bribes a politician, the guy passing money under the table to get special treatment from the pol could wind up in prison for a long time. But if a politician makes a deal, not with one voter but with millions of them, by offering goodies in exchange for their votes, it’s not called “bribery” and it’s not even a crime. It’s called “politics as usual.” While both parties are guilty of doing this, Democrats have a more accomplished record for this kind of thing. Give out “free” money to voters and they’ll thank you with their support, is how the thinking goes. But let’s not be too harsh on Democrats; enticing voters with “free” stuff is part of their playbook, their political DNA.

Many on Twitter also slammed Biden for canceling student debt. Billy Long said Biden’s plan to place the burden of this debt on the American taxpayer will not be popular with Americans who have not taken on student debt or enjoyed the benefits of a college degree.

Cancel or transfer to the MAJORITY of the hard working taxpayers that have no degree and until now had no student loan debt? Irrational but right in line with what this addled @POTUS is doing to ruin our country and get the #Democrats thrown out on their ears in #November 2022.🇺🇸 https://t.co/C6UCtf46x4 — Billy Long (@auctnr1) June 2, 2022

Joe Walsh also opposed the idea, anticipating that he would take heat from Democrats for doing so. “Forgiving Student loan debt is bad policy and bad politics,” he said before noting Democrats will not fare well in the midterm elections if they proceed:

I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again now knowing I’ll get ratioed & pounded big time here, but fuck it. I don’t want my former political party to win in Nov. So here goes: FORGIVING STUDENT LOAN DEBT IS BAD POLICY & BAD POLITICS. And Dems will pay a big price if they do it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 1, 2022

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said relieving student loan debt would be bad for the economy and make inflation worse:

30 senior officials in the Biden administration owe nearly $5 million in student loans. Relieving this student loan debt would be good for them and bad for the economy — making the inflation crisis worse. https://t.co/4M8LncGKpJ — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 2, 2022

