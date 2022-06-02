Joe Biden Slammed for ‘Bribing’ Voters with Student Debt Cancellation

Student Loan Debt
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden faced criticism on Thursday after announcing the cancellation of $5.8 billion worth of student loan debt for those who attended Corinthian Colleges.

Bernard Goldberg wrote in the Hill that Biden’s student loan cancellation is a way to bribe voters. In the article entitled, “Bribing some voters by forgiving student loans may backfire on Biden,” Goldberg wrote:

It’s funny how politics works in this country. I mean, if a voter bribes a politician, the guy passing money under the table to get special treatment from the pol could wind up in prison for a long time. But if a politician makes a deal, not with one voter but with millions of them, by offering goodies in exchange for their votes, it’s not called “bribery” and it’s not even a crime. It’s called “politics as usual.”

While both parties are guilty of doing this, Democrats have a more accomplished record for this kind of thing. Give out “free” money to voters and they’ll thank you with their support, is how the thinking goes. But let’s not be too harsh on Democrats; enticing voters with “free” stuff is part of their playbook, their political DNA.

Many on Twitter also slammed Biden for canceling student debt. Billy Long said Biden’s plan to place the burden of this debt on the American taxpayer will not be popular with Americans who have not taken on student debt or enjoyed the benefits of a college degree.

Joe Walsh also opposed the idea, anticipating that he would take heat from Democrats for doing so. “Forgiving Student loan debt is bad policy and bad politics,” he said before noting Democrats will not fare well in the midterm elections if they proceed:

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said relieving student loan debt would be bad for the economy and make inflation worse:

