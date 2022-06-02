A national survey of more than 1,000 likely voters in the 2022 election reveals that most Americans are in favor of training teachers to use firearms to protect themselves and students from a shooter like the one who killed fourth graders and two of their teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

The Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group poll found 57.5 percent of American voters said that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous. Some 37.4 percent said that scenario makes schools “much more dangerous.”

And almost half of Democrats agree — 48.2 percent believe that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous, whereas 41.3 percent say less dangerous.

Some 57.1 of Independent voters agree and 67.5 percent of Republicans agree.

And the youngest demographic who took part in the poll — 18 to 24-year-olds— are in favoring of arming teachers by wide margin:

61.8 percent of 18-24-year-old voters believe that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous.

55.8 percent of 25-34-year-old voters believe that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous.

59 percent of 35-44-year-old voters believe that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous.

60 percent of 45-64-year-old voters believe that preventing properly trained school teachers and school staff from carrying a firearm makes schools more dangerous.

Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said about the poll:

No shooting at a school is going to be stopped by gun control laws. They are going to be stopped by a variety of fairly simple on-site measures, including arming law-abiding citizens–in this case specifically teachers–and empowering them to protect our children, schools, and communities. A majority of voters see this clearly, despite the relentless propaganda by people who want to confiscate the guns of law-abiding citizens. Self-defense is a bedrock of this Republic and our Constitution. The Founders were clear that defending those we love is the responsibility of the citizen first. So many deaths have been prevented by armed citizens, so why would we question the voluntary training and arming of teachers to protect those we love and care for the most?

Surveys were conducted May 25 through May 29 of likely voters.

You can see the entire poll here.

