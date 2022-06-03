Republican J.D. Vance, who is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio, responded by President Biden’s Thursday night gun control push by noting that none of the proposals would reduce gun violence in the U.S.

Breitbart News reported that Biden pushed eight controls, including “national red flag laws,” an “assault weapons” ban, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, gun storage requirements, and the ability to sue gunmakers, among others.

Vance responded to Biden’s push by tweeting:

None of these would improve the gun violence problem in this country. All of them satisfy the urge to “do something” without actually doing anything useful, at great cost to the rights of people who follow the law. Let’s take just one example, “red flag” laws.

California has a red flag law, yet the state just witnessed the church shooting in Laguna Woods and the Sacramento shootout just over a month prior to the church shooting,

Moreover, on July 1, 2021, the Associated Press reported:

Homicides in California jumped 31% [in 2020], making it the deadliest year since 2007, and Black people accounted for nearly one-third of all victims as the nation’s most populous state struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over racial injustice, according to reports released Thursday. The 2,202 homicides last year were 523 more than in 2019, while the rate increased by a similar margin — from 4.2 to 5.5 homicides per 100,000 people. That’s the most slayings since 2,258 people were killed in 2007, and the rate is the highest since 2008. Black people make up 6.5% of California’s population but accounted for 31% of all victims last year. Hispanic people accounted for 45%, while 16% were white.

Vance also tweeted, “We have a deranged media that covers the mass murders that fit their narrative while ignoring those that don’t (do a search for “Tulsa” and “Waukesha” to see what I mean). And one of our deepest problems is politicians who use slogans that poll well instead of being honest.”

