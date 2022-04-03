Sacramento Shooting: Multiple Gunmen Allegedly Opened Fire After Fight

Police indicate a Sunday morning shooting in Sacramento, California, occurred following a fight and that multiple shooters were involved.

Early Sunday, Breitbart News reported that six people were killed and numerous others injured as bullets were fired.

Details about the shooting were not readily available, and at 3:52 a.m., Sacramento Police tweeted, “Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

By late afternoon, more details were released, including news that a fight preceded the shooting.

CNN quoted Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester saying, “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.”

KCRA points out that police recovered a stolen gun at the scene of the shooting.

Large fight took place prior to the shootings.

Stolen handgun recovered from the scene.

More than 1 shooter, PD not sure if more than 1 gun used in shooting.

PD camera off 10th and K street captured surveillance video.

Hundreds of pieces of evidence to sort through.@kcranews — Brittany Johnson (@BJohnsonKCRA) April 3, 2022

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.