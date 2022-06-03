Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is reportedly on track for his best fundraising period of the election cycle, doubling the campaign contributions of his competitor Sam Brown two months into the second quarter, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show.

Laxalt, who is also the former attorney general of the Silver State, brought in more than $1.5 million in contributions between April 1 and May 25, ahead of the June 14 Republican primaries. Comparatively, his closest competitor Sam Brown brought in a little more than $732,000 in that same time frame.

Overall, Laxalt has brought in more than $5.8 million in contributions and has over $2 million in cash on hand as of May 25. Brown has amassed a total of $3.9 million in contributions and has roughly $362,000 cash on hand.

Laxalt’s record as attorney general combined with several heavy-hitting endorsements — which include former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to name a few — and a strong campaign against incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), have driven the polls in his favor. Surveys from the past month and a half have put Laxalt ahead of Brown by double digits, the most recent UNR poll showing him leading by 26 points.

Should Laxalt secure the nomination against Brown, he would take on Cortez Masto in November. Nevada Democrats are particularly vulnerable this election, with both Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak up for reelection.

Democrats nationally have been trying to distance themselves from President Biden, as his tanking agenda makes him and those around him increasingly unpopular. Cortez Masto herself has been hesitant to call herself a “Biden Democrat,” though she said the president is “always welcome in my state.”

Early polling already shows Laxalt leading Cortez Masto in a hypothetical matchup. A poll released in early May showed Laxalt at 47 percent to Cortez Masto’s 46 percent, a one percent lead that is well within the survey’s four percent margin of error.