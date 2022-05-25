President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to nearly its lowest point since he took office amid multiple crises, a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed Wednesday.

Only 36 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. The approval number is a downward shift from last week when 42 percent approved of Biden.

In the last few weeks under Biden’s leadership, gas prices have continued to break record highs, and several mass shootings have occurred. Wednesday polling shows more voters trust Republicans on gun policy than Democrats.

Biden’s approval rating has been stuck under 50 percent since August after the deadly evacuation from Afghanistan which left 13 U.S. troops dead. Biden’s approval rating among his own party has also taken a hit. Only 72 percent of Democrats approve of Biden. In contrast, Donald Trump’s approval rating among Republicans during his tenure was constantly in the low 90s.

Biden’s 36 percent approval rating, according to Reuters, is not the lowest poll of his presidency, though it is close. In April, just 33 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, matching Biden’s all-time record low from January, a Quinnipiac poll found.

Since August, Biden’s leadership has manufactured and permitted several crises.

America continues to suffer under 40-year-high inflation. The southern border remains unsecured, fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18- to 45-year-olds, gas prices have increased to all-time highs, weekly wages have shrunk, and supply chain woes have persisted.

The Reuters poll sampled 1,005 Americans with a margin of error of four percentage points. The poll sampled 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans.