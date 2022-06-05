Nine Shootings in Philadelphia Over Friday and Saturday

Nine separate shootings occurred in Democrat-run Philadelphia Friday into Saturday afternoon, and one of the shootings left a pregnant woman dead.

CBS Philadelphia reports that eight of the shootings were non-fatal.

The first non-fatal shootings were a 23-year-old man shot in his thigh at 11 p.m. Friday, and a 21-year-old man was shot twice and wounded approximately an hour later.

Also, a 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night, and a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest was found in a Chevrolet. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man was found on the street with numerous gunshot wounds following an argument “inside a nightclub.”

A 44-year-old man was shot twice at 10:30 a.m. Saturday “the 1500 block of West Boston Street.” A 23-year-0ld man was shot in his elbow in “the 2200 block of Gratz Street.”

A 23-year-old man was shot at “SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the Broad Street Line” just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

FOX 29 reports that the fatal shooting involved a pregnant woman who was shot and killed Saturday. The woman was in her 20s and had been shot in the head when police found her “on Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane shortly before 1:30 a.m.”

The woman died, but doctors were able to save her baby.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.