Frustrated Democrats Slam Joe Biden for Weak Crisis Responses: ‘Be the F*cking President’

Frustrated Democrats on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for responding to multiple crises “flatfooted.”

Members of Biden’s own party are irritated as the president has been caught off guard by multiple crises all at once. Some have argued the crises are so damaging that Biden is losing control of public perception.

“It’s really simple: ‘Be the fucking president!” a Democrat strategist told the Hill. “I realize it’s tough and you’re drinking out of a fire hose every single day, but there are things you can do to control the public perception and they haven’t done any of that.”

Combatting 40-year-high inflation, soaring gas prices, and the baby formula shortage all at once, Biden’s media team has shown “naiveté” in controlling the media narrative, Democrat strategist Christy Setzer told the Hill.

“It may come down to not understanding what they’re up against — both the media environment and today’s GOP,” Setzer said. “Biden did speak out on guns, on baby formula, on inflation … but the traditional tactics aren’t breaking through, and it doesn’t seem as though they’re taking in that information, re-trenching, and trying new approaches when it’s falling flat.”

Those experiencing Joe Biden’s America are also noting Biden’s perceived inability to end the crises. A man interviewed by MSNBC who makes engineering house calls for a living said that if gas prices increase well above $5 per gallon, he “would not be able to work every day.”

“I couldn’t afford it,” he flatly stated.

"Rocked by a double whammy": Soaring prices for gas, groceries under Joe Biden hitting the lowest-income Americans the hardest. "We're the ones hurting down here — the poor people, the working class." pic.twitter.com/vL208YCvwo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2022

“We’re the ones hurting down here — the poor people, the working class,” another frequent commuter told MSNBC. American citizens will pay $450 more for gas in 2022 than they did last year on an inflation-adjusted basis, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated this week. Families will also have to shell out more cash for inflation. The rising prices will cost American households on average an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg.

“Rocked by a double whammy” is how MSNBC articulated the gas- and inflation-added costs to American citizens.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday could only express hope that the costs will come down in the near future but added that inflation is expected for the foreseeable future. “I very much hope that [inflation] will be coming down,” she told the Senate Finance Committee.

Yellen also claimed “the administration has done everything that they can” to reduce energy prices. However, Yellen ignored Biden’s war on American energy, a key driver of inflation.