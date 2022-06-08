Trump-backed Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance blasted his Democrat opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), and President Joe Biden over their “outrageous” energy policies and the skyrocketing price of gas, surpassing $5 per gallon in the Buckeye State.

“There is no one else to blame for the record-high gas prices that are devastating Ohioans other than Joe Biden and his extreme allies in Congress like Tim Ryan,” Vance said about the congressman “hopelessly” aligning himself with Biden.

Vance noted that the price of gas in Ohio when Biden took office was $2.32 per gallon, which had increased 39.2 percent, to $3.23 per gallon, by October 2021, and had passed $5.00 per gallon on Wednesday, which is an increase of 118.91 percent since Biden took office less than 18 months ago.

“Tim Ryan is a failed 20-year career politician who has voted for Joe Biden’s radical inflationary agenda 100 percent of the time in Congress,” Vance continued. “Ryan may lie thru his teeth to the people of Ohio about being a so-called ‘moderate,’ his actual voting record tells the story of a Congressman who sold his constituents out to leftwing special interests long ago.”

FiveThirtyEight, which keeps a tally of how often congressional lawmakers vote with or against the president, noted that Ryan has voted 100 percent of the time with Biden.

“Ohio families are actively suffering today because Tim Ryan is too weak and too extreme to stand up to the destructive policies of Joe Biden,” Vance continued to say, hammering Ryan for always following the direction of the president even when there are inadequate policies in place.

“Instead of acting as a check on Biden’s far-left extremism,”: Vance acknowledged that Ryan “has been a cheerleader for Biden’s inflation-causing wasteful spending and anti-energy policies when he’s in Washington, while he tries to tell Ohioans he is fighting for us through dishonest television ads.”

“[T]he Biden-Ryan agenda has failed Ohio,” he said, which is why Vance noted when he is in the Senate, he would “put an end to their leftwing radicalism, stop this inflation, and reduce rising energy costs, so middle-class Ohioans can make good lives for themselves and thrive once again.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.