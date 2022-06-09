7 Recent Acts of Leftist Extremism Targeted at Political Foes

The radical left has stirred multiple acts of extremism against political foes in recent weeks.

The rash of extremism follows the leaked Supreme Court opinion that revealed Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the near future, making abortion federally illegal. Abortion may remain legal in many Democrat-controlled states even if the case is overturned.

After the news of the leak, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) used rhetoric to encourage political violence against those who hold dissenting political views. Lightfoot called the “LGBTQ+ community… to arms.”

The following includes seven recent examples where leftists have targeted their political opponents using extremist methods:

1.) Suspect Arrested in Assassination Against Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested and charged with an assassination attempt against Kavanaugh. No mention of the attempt was posted above the fold on the New York TimesWashington Post, and Wall Street Journal’s websites. On Tuesday, the Times tucked away the breaking news story in its “more news” section of its website, near the bottom of the site next to a story on Trader Joe’s employees wanting to unionize.

“Two people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported, “said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade[.]”

After this story broke, a March 2020 video resurfaced showing then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying, “Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will “pay the price” if they were to overturn Roe. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” he said.

2.) Man attacks woman at GOP event

On Thursday, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters witnessed a man with a Black Lives Matter t-shirt allegedly attacking a woman by hitting her in the jaw.

Masters defended the elderly woman by tackling the man to the ground. “I saw it, clear as day,” Masters said after the attack. “He should not have done that!”

Media reports indicate the man’s name is Peter Jackson, 73, from Hawaii.

A man from Hawaii with the same name and age was previously convicted as a sex offender in Hawaii.

3.) Washington, DC, pregnancy care center attacked

On June 3, a pregnancy center in Washington, DC, was vandalized with red paint sloshed on the center’s door. The vandals reportedly wrote “Jane Says Revenge” on the building:

The D.C. pregnancy care center was one of the latest in a number of attacks on care centers around the nation.

4.) New York pregnancy care center attacked
A pregnancy care center in upstate New York last week was reportedly attacked with pro-abortion graffiti after it caught fire.

5.) North Carolina pregnancy care center attacked

In North Carolina, a pregnancy care center was also attacked last week. The vandals used “red spray paint and knocked out windows and door glass around the building,” WLOS ABC reported.

6.) Wisconsin anti-abortion lobby attacked

In May, a Wisconsin Family Action facility, an organization that lobbies against abortion, was reportedly set on fire by vandals, who wrote on the building that “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

The police chief, Shon Barnes, said two undetonated Molotov cocktails were found inside the building. “It appears a separate fire was started, police said, and graffiti was also found at the scene,” CNN reported.

7.) Denver church vandalized 

On May 4, a Catholic parish in Denver, Colorado, was vandalized “with smashed windows and spray-painted pro-abortion messages,” the Washington Times reported. The vandals reportedly desecrated the church with far-left slogans, like “my body, my choice” and “keep your religion off our bodies.” They also broke several church windows.

Vandals in Colorado desecrated a Catholic Church with pro-abortion messages in the wake of Politico publishing a leaked Supreme Court decision signaling a possible end to Roe v. Wade.

