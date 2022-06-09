7 Recent Acts of Leftist Extremism Targeted at Political Foes

The radical left has stirred multiple acts of extremism against political foes in recent weeks.

The rash of extremism follows the leaked Supreme Court opinion that revealed Roe v. Wade could be overturned in the near future, making abortion federally illegal. Abortion may remain legal in many Democrat-controlled states even if the case is overturned.

After the news of the leak, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) used rhetoric to encourage political violence against those who hold dissenting political views. Lightfoot called the “LGBTQ+ community… to arms.”

To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

The following includes seven recent examples where leftists have targeted their political opponents using extremist methods:

1.) Suspect Arrested in Assassination Against Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested and charged with an assassination attempt against Kavanaugh. No mention of the attempt was posted above the fold on the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal’s websites. On Tuesday, the Times tucked away the breaking news story in its “more news” section of its website, near the bottom of the site next to a story on Trader Joe’s employees wanting to unionize.

“Two people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported, “said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling that the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade[.]”

The New York Times tucked away a breaking news story of a man who reportedly wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/8m9Lntxeym — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 9, 2022

After this story broke, a March 2020 video resurfaced showing then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying, “Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will “pay the price” if they were to overturn Roe. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” he said.

Chuck Schumer called for this violence. The armed lunatic who showed up at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home was simply following orders. Justice cannot be served under the threat of mob violence. https://t.co/cZ3OE4QbFh pic.twitter.com/FDLbzdXdBW — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 8, 2022

2.) Man attacks woman at GOP event

On Thursday, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters witnessed a man with a Black Lives Matter t-shirt allegedly attacking a woman by hitting her in the jaw.

Masters defended the elderly woman by tackling the man to the ground. “I saw it, clear as day,” Masters said after the attack. “He should not have done that!”

Media reports indicate the man’s name is Peter Jackson, 73, from Hawaii.

A man from Hawaii with the same name and age was previously convicted as a sex offender in Hawaii.

This guy hit a woman in the jaw. I saw it, clear as day. He should not have done that! https://t.co/o1tTLgaxCu — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 8, 2022

SO TO RECAP: Blake Masters defended an elderly woman from being attacked by a convicted sex offender and the media responded by attacking @bgmasters and defending the convicted sex offender…Good work, guys!#AZSen https://t.co/0QRuCZ5tbR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 9, 2022

3.) Washington, DC, pregnancy care center attacked

On June 3, a pregnancy center in Washington, DC, was vandalized with red paint sloshed on the center’s door. The vandals reportedly wrote “Jane Says Revenge” on the building:

BREAKING: A Washington, D.C. crisis pregnancy center was vandalized with red paint splashed across the center’s door. “Jane Says Revenge” was spray-painted on the building. https://t.co/GwCZGXIAZA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) June 3, 2022

The D.C. pregnancy care center was one of the latest in a number of attacks on care centers around the nation.

4.) New York pregnancy care center attacked

A pregnancy care center in upstate New York last week was reportedly attacked with pro-abortion graffiti after it caught fire.

5.) North Carolina pregnancy care center attacked

In North Carolina, a pregnancy care center was also attacked last week. The vandals used “red spray paint and knocked out windows and door glass around the building,” WLOS ABC reported.

6.) Wisconsin anti-abortion lobby attacked

In May, a Wisconsin Family Action facility, an organization that lobbies against abortion, was reportedly set on fire by vandals, who wrote on the building that “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

The police chief, Shon Barnes, said two undetonated Molotov cocktails were found inside the building. “It appears a separate fire was started, police said, and graffiti was also found at the scene,” CNN reported.

Earlier this week the office of a Wisconsin anti abortion organization was firebombed. I have received a statement from the group claiming responsibility. They call themselves "Jane's Revenge" (a reference to the Jane Collective). More follows.https://t.co/wgGX3l5DEU — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

7.) Denver church vandalized

On May 4, a Catholic parish in Denver, Colorado, was vandalized “with smashed windows and spray-painted pro-abortion messages,” the Washington Times reported. The vandals reportedly desecrated the church with far-left slogans, like “my body, my choice” and “keep your religion off our bodies.” They also broke several church windows.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.