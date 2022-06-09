Hunter Biden’s Daughter Naomi Attacks Sen. Ron Johnson for Saying Her Dad Broke Gun Laws

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi went after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Thursday for suggesting her dad broke gun laws.

On June 7, 2022, Hunting Post reporter Arthur Delany tweeted:

Asked Ron Johnson about waiting periods for gun sales to buyers under 21. “Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden,” he said. — Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) June 7, 2022

Hours later on June 7, Hunter’s daughter Naomi responded to Delaney’s tweet by tweeting, “[Sen. Johnson], if you vote for stricter gun control measures, I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly.

On March 27, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Hunter may have given false information on an ATF background check form, and the punishment for false answers on that form includes fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment. Hunter may have committed a felony when purchasing a gun in 2018, purportedly lying about his history of drug use on a form.

Following President Biden’s June 2, 2022, primetime gun control address, Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak suggested Biden could demonstrate his own commitment by making sure existing laws are enforced — including against his son, Hunter Biden, for apparent violations.

