A poll conducted by NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist found that 92 percent of Democrat voters consider it “more important to control gun violence” than “to protect gun rights.”

The poll was taken May 31, 2022, through June 6, 2022.

NPR reports that the numbers for Republican voters run in the opposite direction, with 70 percent of Republican voters placing “protect[ing] gun rights” above “control[ling] gun violence.”

Only six percent of Democrat voters believe it is more important ‘to protect gun rights.”

Another large difference was visible between Democrat and Republican voters on the topic of arming teachers for classroom defense.

Eighty percent of Democrat voters indicated they would vote against a political candidate who supports arming teachers for classroom defense, while close to the same number of Republican voters, seven out of ten, would vote for such a candidate.

As for independents, the NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll found more independent voters oppose a ban on “assault weapons” than support it.

Forty-eight percent of independent voters said they would not vote for a candidate who supports an “assault weapons” ban while 45 percent said they would.

Eighty-three percent of Democrat voters said they would vote for candidates supporting an “assault weapons” ban.