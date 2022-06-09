Rep. Jim Clyburn Chides Democrats: ‘Stop All the Sloganeering’

Appearing Wednesday on NBC News, House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Democrats should “stop all the sloganeering” amid growing concerns that the party will lose its majority in Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

A transcript is as follows:

CHUCK TODD: You were one of the loudest voices. I think the day after the election in 2020. You were happy about Joe Biden, but you were not happy about another Joe, Joe Cunningham. And I remember you talking about this defund the police business. And I say this because when I want to, it does feel as if California is now Ground Zero, of where democratic mainstream Democratic voters are going. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You know these are not conservative voters in Los Angeles. These are not conservative. I take it you share some of their frustrations.

REP. JIM CLYBURN: Yes, I do. I spent last weekend in New Jersey and Michigan. The weekend before I was in Atlanta, Georgia, in New Haven, Connecticut, and I’ve been talking to people and I can tell you people are much more interested in how they are going to navigate this life that they are trying to build, how they’re going to protect the children, how they’re going to really prepare for a more productive life.

All of these sloganeering, they seem to get us in too much trouble. And so I’m saying to all of my constituents and saying to my colleagues, let’s focus on people, their families, their communities, and stop all the sloganeering. What can this policy do to make life better for this person, or this person’s family, and this person’s identity? Forget about the other stuff. I think that’s what we see showing up at the polls these days.