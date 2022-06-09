Ron DeSantis: When ‘You Stand in that Fire and You Fight Back,’ Voters Will ‘Have Your Back’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) railed against the country’s “discredited elites” and said it is key to “stand in that fire” and fight back for people, making the remarks during a recent interview with Dave Rubin.

“I think that you gotta do what you think is right,” DeSantis told Rubin and the crowd at the packed Orlando event. “I tend to, you know, if there’s a choice between going against the machine and siding with the folks, I’m gonna side with the folks.”

DeSantis said he believes people “get it more than they ever have” as the country’s elites have exposed themselves over the past few years.

“They understand, you look at some of these elite bureaucrats like Fauci, you look at the corporate media, Big Tech — the emperor has no clothes. These are discredited elites in our country, and they don’t have your best interests at heart,” he emphasized.

“They don’t have the state’s best interests at heart. Sometimes though, it doesn’t feel like, you know, your voice can be heard because so much of it is dominated by this one viewpoint,” the governor continued.

“But when you stand up and you stand in that fire, and you fight back for people, man, they will have your back, they will support you, and that’s what we’ve shown in the state of Florida,” he said to applause:

.@RonDeSantisFL receives a STANDING OVATION in Orlando at a packed event with @RubinReport🚨⬇️ "When you stand up and you stand in that fire and you fight back for people, man, they will have your back. They will support you. That's what we've shown in the state of Florida." pic.twitter.com/3oDzG62FVx — Team DeSantis 🐊 (@teamrondesantis) June 7, 2022

DeSantis also discussed the fatherhood crisis plaguing the nation and his administration’s efforts to address it, adding that a “huge number” of societal problems are rooted in children growing up without a father in the home.

“And so I started getting involved in this when I was my first year as governor,” he said, explaining that if the issue is addressed, it will result in “better luck in society overall.”

WATCH: