Rep. Cori Bush: Buffalo Shooter ‘Was Indoctrinated by Tucker Carlson’

At the “March for Our Lives” gun control protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said the shooter who killed ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, “was indoctrinated by Tucker Carlson and Fox News”

During her speech, Bush briefly touched on her experience listening to survivors and family members of those from the Uvalde school shooting in Texas.

“My congressional colleagues and I heard these heart wrenching testimonies from survivors of gun violence and the grieving families of victims,” Bush told the crowd. “We heard from Uvalde fourth grader, Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself in her classmates blood and pretended to be dead to survive.”

“We heard from the grieving parents of Lexi Rubio, an angel now, you all, at just 10 years old,” Bush added.

Bush then brought up the Buffalo grocery store shooting where a gunman killed ten individuals and wounded three more.

“I’m joining you a few weeks after an 18-year-old white supremacist, who was indoctrinated by Tucker Carlson and Fox News, after he targeted a black community in Buffalo and committed a massacre,” Bush said.

At the March for lives event in Washington DC Cori Bush tells the crowd that the Buffalo mass shooter was indoctrinated by @FoxNews and @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/LU4ntVGGLd — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) June 11, 2022

Bush is not the first Democrat politician that has attempted to link Carlson with the Buffalo shooter. Shortly after the buffalo shooting last month, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sent out a fundraising email blaming Carlson for using “racism to his advantage.”

“The white supremacist Buffalo mass shooter borrowed language directly from Tucker Carlson and this is not a coincidence,” Swalwell wrote. “We’ve known for a while now that Tucker uses racism to his advantage, stirring up fear and outrage to attract people to his white supremacist propaganda show.”

Additionally, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid claimed Carlson injected “racist conspiracy theory” into the veins of Republican voters in the aftermath of the shooting.

“The reality is, Tucker is not some deep thinker. He’s clearly just channeling the gross stuff his viewers could easily find online, then feeding it to Republican voters and Republican politicians as infotainment, and that feedback loop has terrifying reach,” Reid said.

“That murderous low-life in Buffalo wouldn’t even have to listen to Tucker. He wouldn’t have to watch him at all to get it if they are essentially pulling from the same source material.”